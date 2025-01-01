About this product
80% Indica, 20% Sativa
Top Notes - Lemon and Fruit
Bottom Notes - Sweet Candy
Description
Alien Rock Candy: Bold Flavor, Ultimate Relaxation
Alien Rock Candy offers a relaxing high that's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Alien Rock Candy is an indica-dominant hybrid loved for its calming effects and rich flavor. With origins rooted in a cross of Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien, this strain delights the senses with a fruity, candy-like aroma that stays consistent through exhale. Perfect for unwinding after a stressful day, its effects gently melt away tension, leading to a peaceful and serene state of mind. Whether you're easing into a restful night or enjoying creative pursuits, Alien Rock Candy delivers a satisfying experience every time.
Flavor Profile
Alien Rock Candy is a flavor powerhouse. Bright citrus and fruity notes blend perfectly with sweet notes, creating a vaping experience that satisfies from the first puff to the last. Whether you’re drawn to its sweet top notes or the earthy undertones that follow, this strain's flavor profile is one to remember.
Effects
The effects of Alien Rock Candy start with an uplifting euphoria that gradually transitions into full-body relaxation. This strain is ideal for easing tension, promoting restful sleep, or simply enjoying a peaceful evening.
Similar Strains
If you’re a fan of Alien Rock Candy, consider exploring these similar strains:
Jungle Punch: Known for its fruity flavor and balanced effects, Jungle Punch offers a sweet vaping experience with just the right touch of relaxation.
Sour Bubble: This strain delivers a tangy and sour flavor profile, similar to Alien Rock Candy, with calming effects perfect for stress relief.
Granddaddy Purple: Renowned for its candy-like sweetness and deep relaxation, Granddaddy Purple is a go-to for those who appreciate flavorful and sedative strains.
These strains complement the Alien Rock Candy experience, offering flavorful profiles and relaxing effects that are sure to please.
Prominent Terpenes
Alien Rock Candy owes its incredible flavor and effects to a rich terpene profile:
Caryophyllene: Adds a hint of peppery spice.
Limonene: Contributes bright citrus aromas.
Linalool: Enhances the relaxing effects with floral notes.
Humulene: Adds subtle earthiness.
Myrcene: Brings herbal undertones for deep relaxation.
Terpineol: Completes the flavor with sweet, piney hints.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
