Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Noir Blackbery Kush 0.5g

About this product

Blackberry Kush by Timeless Noir has an 80/20 Indica to Sativa ratio.
Its live resin terpenes are sourced from Northern CA and feature tasting notes of pungent diesel, fresh-picked berries, with a notable taste of hash and pine on exhale.

