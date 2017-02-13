50% Indica, 50% Sativa Top Notes - Berries and Fruit Bottom Notes -Diesel and Spice
Description Chiesel is a balanced hybrid strain, combining Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel. This strain is known for its strong aroma and unique blend of flavors. Chiesel provides a euphoric yet functional experience, making it ideal for various occasions.
Flavor Profile Chiesel’s distinct flavor profile features top notes of berries and fruit, and bottom notes of diesel, cheese, and spice. The combination of notes makes for a highly versatile strain.
Effects Chiesel promotes a lifted sense of energy. You may feel more sociable and euphoric while remaining functional.
Prominent Terpenes
- Terpinolene - Myrcene - Limonene - Humulene - Terpineol
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
