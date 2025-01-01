About this product
60% Indica, 40% Sativa
Top Notes - Diesel and Pine
Bottom Notes - Spice and Wood
Deadhead OG: Diesel, Pine, and Wood
Deadhead OG is a hybrid strain that brings a perfect balance of stimulation and full-body relaxation. Deadhead OG is a 60% indica, 40% sativa strain with bold diesel and pine notes. Deadhead OG is perfect for experienced smokers who are seeking euphoria, physical ease, and mental calmness.
Flavor Profile
Deadhead OG hits with bold diesel and pine flavors upfront, followed by spice and wood on the exhale. Every vape pull delivers a complex flavor combination that defines this strain. Notes of fresh pine are quickly layered with earthy notes. The full-bodied flavor continues to deepen, with a woodsy undertone sticking around after every exhale.
Effects
After the first few vape hits, you may notice a cerebral lift. As the effects build, the indica side of the strain takes over with deep physical relaxation without heavy couchlock. Many people report a strong euphoric feeling and an elevated mood that is long-lasting. You can expect a steady, manageable high that promotes relaxation, mild focus, and a pleasant mental clarity that makes it perfect for lazy evenings or stress relief.
Similar Strains
If you enjoy the smooth flavor and balanced effects of Deadhead OG, we recommend trying these other classic strains:
Alien OG Vape Cartridge – Known for its earthy flavor and powerful head high, Alien OG is a natural next pick.
Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge – Relaxing and flavor-rich, this strain brings deep indica effects with spicy, herbal notes
Prominent Terpenes
The flavor and aroma of Deadhead OG come from its strong terpene lineup. Our Timeless Vapes cartridges highlight these dominant terpenes:
Caryophyllene: Spicy, peppery flavor that promotes relaxation and stress relief.
Myrcene: Earthy, musky terpene that supports deep relaxation and enhances the flavor’s rich, dank qualities.
Limonene: Bright citrus notes that boost mood and balance the heavier pine and diesel flavor.
Linalool: Light lavender undertones add a gentle floral flavor and promote mental calm.
The combination of these terpenes ensures that the flavor stays rich and satisfying throughout the life of the cartridge, making every vape session a flavorful experience.
view similar products
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
