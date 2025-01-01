60% Indica, 40% Sativa

Top Notes - Diesel and Pine

Bottom Notes - Spice and Wood



Deadhead OG: Diesel, Pine, and Wood

Deadhead OG is a hybrid strain that brings a perfect balance of stimulation and full-body relaxation. Deadhead OG is a 60% indica, 40% sativa strain with bold diesel and pine notes. Deadhead OG is perfect for experienced smokers who are seeking euphoria, physical ease, and mental calmness.



Flavor Profile

Deadhead OG hits with bold diesel and pine flavors upfront, followed by spice and wood on the exhale. Every vape pull delivers a complex flavor combination that defines this strain. Notes of fresh pine are quickly layered with earthy notes. The full-bodied flavor continues to deepen, with a woodsy undertone sticking around after every exhale.



Effects

After the first few vape hits, you may notice a cerebral lift. As the effects build, the indica side of the strain takes over with deep physical relaxation without heavy couchlock. Many people report a strong euphoric feeling and an elevated mood that is long-lasting. You can expect a steady, manageable high that promotes relaxation, mild focus, and a pleasant mental clarity that makes it perfect for lazy evenings or stress relief.

Similar Strains

If you enjoy the smooth flavor and balanced effects of Deadhead OG, we recommend trying these other classic strains:

Alien OG Vape Cartridge – Known for its earthy flavor and powerful head high, Alien OG is a natural next pick.

Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge – Relaxing and flavor-rich, this strain brings deep indica effects with spicy, herbal notes



Prominent Terpenes

The flavor and aroma of Deadhead OG come from its strong terpene lineup. Our Timeless Vapes cartridges highlight these dominant terpenes:

Caryophyllene: Spicy, peppery flavor that promotes relaxation and stress relief.

Myrcene: Earthy, musky terpene that supports deep relaxation and enhances the flavor’s rich, dank qualities.

Limonene: Bright citrus notes that boost mood and balance the heavier pine and diesel flavor.

Linalool: Light lavender undertones add a gentle floral flavor and promote mental calm.



The combination of these terpenes ensures that the flavor stays rich and satisfying throughout the life of the cartridge, making every vape session a flavorful experience.



