Noir Dutch Treat 500mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

80% Indica, 20% Sativa  
Top Notes - Berries and Bubblegum
Bottom Notes - Woody and Sweet

Noir Dutch Treat offers a delicious flavor profile with top notes of berries and bubblegum seamlessly blended with earthy bottom notes.

Flavor Profile
Dutch Treat is highly flavorful, with top notes of berries and bubblegum and earthy bottom notes of wood, pine and eucalyptus.

Effects
Enjoy the harmonious effects of Noir Dutch Treat. The strain is great for pain, stress, and sleeplessness. Whether you're looking to enhance social interactions or enjoy a peaceful evening, Dutch Treat delivers a perfect, well balanced experience.

About this strain

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

About this brand

Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
