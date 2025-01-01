About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Diesel and Citrus
Bottom Notes - Wood and Spice
Description
East Coast Sour Diesel: Citrus Diesel Energy
Our East Coast Sour Diesel strain is a recent addition to our Noir Live Resin Terpenes lineup. As a sativa-dominant hybrid, this strain delivers an uplifting experience and bursts of bold flavor in every puff. This strain is ideal for daytime use.
Flavor Profile
East Coast Sour Diesel features top notes of diesel and citrus, supported by earthy undertones of wood and spice. Each hit from this vape cartridge strain provides a flavorful experience, giving satisfaction with every session.
Effects
Renowned for its quick, mood-lifting effects, East Coast Sour Diesel is perfect for enhancing creativity and focus. Its cerebral buzz promotes energy and social engagement, making it a favorite among sativa enthusiasts. New users should start slow due to its potency, while seasoned users will enjoy its long-lasting effects.
Similar Strains
Fans of East Coast Sour Diesel will also enjoy these Timeless Vapes strains:
Jurassic Haze: This strain delivers a similarly uplifting experience with earthy and citrus notes, making it a perfect choice for active, creative days.
Lemon Faderade: With its refreshing citrus flavor and energizing effects, Lemon Faderade mirrors the vibrant profile of East Coast Sour Diesel.
Limelight OG: Known for its tangy lime flavor and balanced effects, Limelight OG provides a smooth, uplifting experience ideal for daytime use.
These strains share uplifting effects and bold flavor profiles, making them excellent alternatives for those who love East Coast Sour Diesel.
Prominent Terpenes
Our East Coast Sour Diesel vape cartridge is enhanced by a robust terpene profile:
Terpinolene: Adds a vibrant, energetic quality.
Myrcene: Contributes earthy undertones.
Ocimene: Provides sweet and floral notes.
Pinene: Brings refreshing pine accents.
Limonene: Highlights the citrus zest.
Caryophyllene: Infuses spicy and woody depth.
At Timeless Vapes, we ensure every cartridge is crafted for maximum flavor and quality. Elevate your vape experience with East Coast Sour Diesel, a standout strain in our lineup.
Noir East Coast Sour Diesel 1000mg Vape Cartridge
Timeless VapesCartridges
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item