Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Noir Golden Ticket 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Sourced from Northern California, Golden Ticket’s live resin terpenes lead with notes of fresh citrus and herbs with a sour, skunky finish.
Golden Ticket by Timeless Noir is a thoughtfully balanced 50/50 hybrid.

Golden Ticket effects

Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!