About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Fuel and Lemon
Bottom Notes - Pine and Earth
Hippie Crippler is a true standout. This 70% sativa, 30% indica strain crosses AK-47 and Blue Satellite, creating flavor-packed hits. Our Hippie Crippler strain has notes of fuel, lemon, and earthy pine flavors that make this strain unforgettable. This sativa-dominant option offers an uplifting, clear-headed high that’s perfect for staying productive and creative. Whether you’re working on a project or looking for a daytime boost, this strain belongs in your lineup!
Flavor Profile
Hippie Crippler hits your taste buds with bold fuel and lemon notes right up front. As you keep enjoying your session, the flavor deepens into rich pine and earthy notes that round out the experience. Every pull from the cartridge delivers a balanced, bold flavor that stays true to the original strain. Hippie Crippler’s citrus, fuel, pine, and earthy blend keeps the vape session vibrant and satisfying.
Effects
The first few vape hits may deliver an uplift — expect a rush of creative energy, sharper focus, and a joyful, euphoric mood. As the vape session continues, the light indica side brings a soft body relaxation that doesn’t weigh you down. Hippie Crippler is perfect for those days when you want to get things done but still enjoy a flavorful, relaxing vape experience.
Similar Strains
If you like the energetic lift and bold flavor of Hippie Crippler, we recommend trying these strains:
Jurassic Haze – We recommend Jurassic Haze for its similar citrus and pine flavor, paired with an energetic, heady high that stays smooth and manageable like Hippie Crippler.
Mimosa – Mimosa delivers the same uplifting, creative buzz that makes Hippie Crippler so good for daytime use, along with a juicy citrus flavor that brightens every inhale.
Lilac Diesel – Lilac Diesel shares Hippie Crippler’s sweet, earthy flavor notes and brings a balance of mental clarity and relaxation that’s perfect for staying productive.
Prominent Terpenes
The vibrant flavor and energizing effects of Hippie Crippler come from its rich terpene profile, captured perfectly in our cartridges:
Myrcene: Earthy, musky flavor with calming, tension-easing properties.
Pinene: Pine-forward aroma that boosts mental focus and clear-headedness.
Carene: Adds woodsy notes and supports overall well-being.
This unique blend preserves Hippie Crippler’s sharp, bright flavor, making every vape session taste and feel just right.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
