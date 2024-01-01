About this product
We’re excited to bring you Iron OG – A special-edition Timeless Noir strain we carefully developed with Ironwilled. Iron OG has notes of bright citrus and strong diesel, with an herbal and woody finish.
Flavor Profile
The rich flavors in Iron OG starts with a lively citrus zest, blending sharply with rich diesel notes, and ending with a smooth woody finish.
Effects
Iron OG provides a good combination of relaxing effects and mental clarity. It has stress-relieving properties, and may promote mental clarity and creativity. It’s the perfect companion for either winding down at the end of the day or inspiring a burst of productivity.
Similar Strains
If you enjoy Iron OG, you might also appreciate these similar strains available in our strain offerings:
Granddaddy Purple (GDP): This strain is known for its berry scent and ability to make people feel calm.
Georgia Pine has a sharp piney taste with light citrus undertones. It can make you feel both calm and happy.
Pineapple Express combines the strong and tasty effects of the parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. It smells like fresh mango and apple, and it tastes like pineapple, pine, and wood.
These recommended strains are carefully selected to complement the qualities of Iron OG, each offering a unique profile that caters to various preferences and needs.
Explore these strains and more to discover the perfect vaping experience that meets your taste and effects preferences with Timeless Vapes. Enjoy the superior quality and distinctive flavor profiles of our carefully curated selections.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
