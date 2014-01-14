Loading…
Timeless Vapes

Noir Kandy Kush 0.5g

HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Kandy Kush | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa

Top Notes – Sweet Berries and Citrus
Bottom Notes – Earth and Pine

Balanced and refined, Kandy Kush lives up to its name with an inital rush of sweet berry flavor and citrus rounded out by grounding earth and pine.

FLAVOR NOTES:

Berries & Sweet Citrus w/ Earthy Pine finish.

Kandy Kush effects

410 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
