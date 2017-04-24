About this product
70% Indica, 30% Sativa
Top Notes - Fuel and Pine
Bottom Notes - Sour and Herbs
Description
A cross of OG Kush and LA Confidential, this 70% indica, 30% sativa hybrid is perfect for winding down. Offering an aromatic flavor and strong body effects, this strain is a must-have for those who enjoy a rich, heavy-hitting strain. From its classic pine profile to its potent effects, King Louie XIII earns its royal reputation.
Flavor Profile
King Louie XIII has a striking flavor that commands attention. Top notes of fuel and pine lead each inhale, with bottom notes of sour and herbs that add depth and balance. This earthy strain is a perfect choice for those searching for a bold vape cartridge
Effects
The King Louie XIII strain is known for its deeply relaxing and heavy effects. This strain spreads a calming sense of ease throughout the body. As the effects settle in, you may experience a soothing wave that melts away tension and invites a restful state. It’s the ideal strain for a peaceful night, helping you unwind and leave the day behind. This combination of flavor and heavy indica effects makes King Louie XIII a staple for any vape rotation.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Adds deep earthiness and supports full-body relaxation
Limonene: Brings a bright citrus layer and uplifting undertones
Caryophyllene: Offers subtle spice and enhances the overall calming effect
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
