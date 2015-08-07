Loading…
Timeless Vapes

Noir Lemon Alien Dawg 1g

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Lemon Alien Dawg | 50% Indica, 50% Sativa

Top Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel
Bottom Notes: Earthy, Sour Spice

Flavor Notes: Sweet Lemon & Fuel with Earthy, Sour Spice.

Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
