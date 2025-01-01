About this product
60% Indica, 40% Sativa
Top Notes - Fruit and Herbs
Bottom Notes - Sweet and Earthy
Description
Sweet Citrus, Balanced Relaxation
Lemon Larry, also known as “Larry OG,” is a perfect choice for users seeking balance. Originating from a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG, this strain delivers a moderate yet effective high that relaxes the body without overwhelming effects.
Flavor Profile
The Timeless Lemon Larry strain boasts a unique flavor profile that starts with sweet citrus notes and finishes with earthy undertones. The top notes of fruit and herbs blend beautifully with its woody and slightly spicy accents.
Effects
Lemon Larry provides a soothing body high that starts with a subtle mood lift, creating a sense of ease and contentment. As the effects settle in, you may notice a calming sensation that encourages relaxation without feeling overly sedated. Despite its primarily relaxing nature, this strain maintains a level of clarity that supports focus and light productivity, making it a great choice for various activities. Its balanced profile ensures that it can be enjoyed during quiet evenings or laid-back afternoons.
Similar Strains
If you enjoy Lemon Larry, we recommend these similar strains for their comparable flavors and effects:
Jurassic Haze: Known for its earthy citrus flavor and uplifting effects, Jurassic Haze complements Lemon Larry’s balanced profile.
Lemon Faderade: This strain shares Lemon Larry’s citrus-forward flavor while offering a more energizing experience.
Granddaddy Purple: A sweet and relaxing strain, Granddaddy Purple is perfect for those who want to explore a more sedative option.
These strains are hand-picked for their quality and distinct flavor, ensuring an exceptional vape experience.
Prominent Terpenes
The flavorful and relaxing effects of Lemon Larry are enhanced by its rich terpene profile:
Caryophyllene: Adds spicy and woody depth.
Terpinolene: Lends an energetic yet balanced quality.
Limonene: Highlights the citrus zest.
Ocimene: Provides floral and sweet notes.
Humulene: Contributes subtle herbal accents.
Linalool: Offers calming floral undertones.
Noir Lemon Larry 500mg Vape Cartridge
Timeless VapesCartridges
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
