Noir Limelight OG 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Limelight, also called Rockstar, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2018, made from a genetic cross of (Key Lime Pie x Lemon Tree) x Kali Grown OG. Citrus is on the menu. Limelight looks how it smells: Vibrant, electric-green buds that reek of limonene-rich terps with an earthy base. A perfect, tangy way to start the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limelight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
