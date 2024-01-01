Noir Limelight OG 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

20% Indica, 80% Sativa
Top Notes -Lemon and Lime
Bottom Notes - Herbal and Pine

Description
Limelight OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the classic Orange Zeta and Blue Flame OG strains. Known for its bold flavor and effects, Limelight OG is the perfect strain for a quick pick-me-up to get going during the day. This strain offers a sour lemon-lime flavor that turns slightly spicy and woody when exhaled.

Flavor Profile
Limelight OG has a vibrant flavor profile with top notes of citrusy lemon and lime, and bottom notes of pine and herbs. Our Noir Flavor Limelight OG strain captures this unique taste perfectly, providing a zesty and refreshing flavor that excites the senses.

Effects
Limelight OG may lift your mood while providing energizing effects. Perfect for those looking to uplift their spirits!

Similar Strains
If you enjoy Limelight OG, you may also enjoy some of our other vape cartridge offerings. For instance, Tangie Sunrise shares a similarly uplifting and citrusy profile, perfect for daytime use. Lemon Tree also delivers a bright, lemony flavor with an energizing effect, making it another great choice. Lastly, Mango Tango offers a tropical, fruity experience with a balanced high that can be both relaxing and uplifting.

Prominent Terpenes:
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Terpineol
- Humulene
- Ocimene

About this strain

Limelight, also called Rockstar, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2018, made from a genetic cross of (Key Lime Pie x Lemon Tree) x Kali Grown OG. Citrus is on the menu. Limelight looks how it smells: Vibrant, electric-green buds that reek of limonene-rich terps with an earthy base. A perfect, tangy way to start the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limelight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes
Timeless Vapes
Shop products
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item