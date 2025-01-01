About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Lemon and Mint
Bottom Notes - Spice and Earth
A citrus-forward strain with an herbal mint finish.
Description
Mandarin Mints is a rare and flavorful hybrid strain that brings serious energy. A cross of Tangerine Power and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, this 70% sativa, 30% indica strain has quickly become a favorite for fans of vibrant flavor and clear-headed highs. Whether you're creating, socializing, or simply staying sharp, our Mandarin Mints cartridge brings an uplifting edge without the jittery burnout. With the clean, cool flavor of citrus and mint and a high that stays light but focused, this vape is as functional as it is flavorful.
Flavor Profile
The strain notes of Mandarin Mints begin with top notes of lemon and crisp mint – Bright, refreshing, and unmistakably sharp. On the backend, earthy spice and just a hint of diesel ground the flavor, giving it a soft, herbal finish that lingers just long enough.
Effects
The Mandarin Mints strain begins with an immediate lift, brightening the mood, increasing your focus, and encouraging productivity without feeling overwhelming. You may feel the effects onset slowly through your body with a grounded energy that pairs well with creativity or light activity. This strain is a go-to option for people who want a flavor-forward experience without heavy effects.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Herbal and earthy, helps anchor the high
Pinene: Adds a bright, piney edge and mental clarity
Caryophyllene: Delivers subtle spice and may support calm and balance
Top Notes - Lemon and Mint
Bottom Notes - Spice and Earth
A citrus-forward strain with an herbal mint finish.
Description
Mandarin Mints is a rare and flavorful hybrid strain that brings serious energy. A cross of Tangerine Power and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, this 70% sativa, 30% indica strain has quickly become a favorite for fans of vibrant flavor and clear-headed highs. Whether you're creating, socializing, or simply staying sharp, our Mandarin Mints cartridge brings an uplifting edge without the jittery burnout. With the clean, cool flavor of citrus and mint and a high that stays light but focused, this vape is as functional as it is flavorful.
Flavor Profile
The strain notes of Mandarin Mints begin with top notes of lemon and crisp mint – Bright, refreshing, and unmistakably sharp. On the backend, earthy spice and just a hint of diesel ground the flavor, giving it a soft, herbal finish that lingers just long enough.
Effects
The Mandarin Mints strain begins with an immediate lift, brightening the mood, increasing your focus, and encouraging productivity without feeling overwhelming. You may feel the effects onset slowly through your body with a grounded energy that pairs well with creativity or light activity. This strain is a go-to option for people who want a flavor-forward experience without heavy effects.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Herbal and earthy, helps anchor the high
Pinene: Adds a bright, piney edge and mental clarity
Caryophyllene: Delivers subtle spice and may support calm and balance
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Lemon and Mint
Bottom Notes - Spice and Earth
A citrus-forward strain with an herbal mint finish.
Description
Mandarin Mints is a rare and flavorful hybrid strain that brings serious energy. A cross of Tangerine Power and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, this 70% sativa, 30% indica strain has quickly become a favorite for fans of vibrant flavor and clear-headed highs. Whether you're creating, socializing, or simply staying sharp, our Mandarin Mints cartridge brings an uplifting edge without the jittery burnout. With the clean, cool flavor of citrus and mint and a high that stays light but focused, this vape is as functional as it is flavorful.
Flavor Profile
The strain notes of Mandarin Mints begin with top notes of lemon and crisp mint – Bright, refreshing, and unmistakably sharp. On the backend, earthy spice and just a hint of diesel ground the flavor, giving it a soft, herbal finish that lingers just long enough.
Effects
The Mandarin Mints strain begins with an immediate lift, brightening the mood, increasing your focus, and encouraging productivity without feeling overwhelming. You may feel the effects onset slowly through your body with a grounded energy that pairs well with creativity or light activity. This strain is a go-to option for people who want a flavor-forward experience without heavy effects.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Herbal and earthy, helps anchor the high
Pinene: Adds a bright, piney edge and mental clarity
Caryophyllene: Delivers subtle spice and may support calm and balance
Top Notes - Lemon and Mint
Bottom Notes - Spice and Earth
A citrus-forward strain with an herbal mint finish.
Description
Mandarin Mints is a rare and flavorful hybrid strain that brings serious energy. A cross of Tangerine Power and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, this 70% sativa, 30% indica strain has quickly become a favorite for fans of vibrant flavor and clear-headed highs. Whether you're creating, socializing, or simply staying sharp, our Mandarin Mints cartridge brings an uplifting edge without the jittery burnout. With the clean, cool flavor of citrus and mint and a high that stays light but focused, this vape is as functional as it is flavorful.
Flavor Profile
The strain notes of Mandarin Mints begin with top notes of lemon and crisp mint – Bright, refreshing, and unmistakably sharp. On the backend, earthy spice and just a hint of diesel ground the flavor, giving it a soft, herbal finish that lingers just long enough.
Effects
The Mandarin Mints strain begins with an immediate lift, brightening the mood, increasing your focus, and encouraging productivity without feeling overwhelming. You may feel the effects onset slowly through your body with a grounded energy that pairs well with creativity or light activity. This strain is a go-to option for people who want a flavor-forward experience without heavy effects.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Herbal and earthy, helps anchor the high
Pinene: Adds a bright, piney edge and mental clarity
Caryophyllene: Delivers subtle spice and may support calm and balance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item