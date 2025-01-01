About this product
50% Indica, 50% Sativa
Top Notes - Chemical and Citrus
Bottom Notes - Diesel and Spice
A funky, full-bodied strain with bold flavor
Description
Meatbreath is one of the loudest strains in our lineup. A balanced hybrid born from the pairing of the Mendo Breath strain and the Meatloaf strain, Meatbreath brings forward a striking mix of earthy funk and diesel-soaked flavor. This 50% indica and 50% sativa strain is anything but subtle. Whether you're easing into your night or chasing full-body relaxation, our Meatbreath strain offers a flavorful and grounded experience that speaks to seasoned consumers. When you want to unwind without compromise, this strain meets the moment.
Flavor Profile
Meatbreath’s flavor notes start with sharp chemical and citrus notes. Bright, a little tangy, and unmistakably bold. Underneath, a deeper complexity unfolds, bringing diesel and spice into the mix for a finish that lingers. From the first inhale to the final exhale, you’ll notice the strain’s unique flavor stays true to its name.
Effects
Meatbreath promotes deep, relaxing body effects. The effects starts with a mellow lift to your mood, then moves quickly into a warm body buzz that wraps around you and encourages calmness. It’s the kind of vape you reach for when your day’s over and your only plan is to eat snacks and sleep. Whether you’re looking to relax or reset, Meatbreath gives you the flavor and feeling you need in one solid cartridge.
Prominent Terpenes
Caryophyllene: Spicy, woody, and grounding
Humulene: Earthy and herbal, with a dry finish
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist and slight mood boost
Bisabolol: Brings floral tones and may support ease
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
