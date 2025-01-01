About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Ripe Citrus
Bottom Notes - Floral and Herbal
Description
Mimosa Strain: A Citrus Burst
The Mimosa strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid (70% sativa, 30% indica) known for its uplifting and energizing effects. A cross between Purple Punch and Clementine, this strain delivers bright citrus flavors with floral and herbal undertones. Whether you’re looking for a wake-and-bake option or a midday boost, Mimosa is the perfect strain to keep you focused and motivated.
Flavor Profile
Top Notes: Ripe citrus
Bottom Notes: Floral and herbal
Mimosa is packed with sweet, tangy citrus flavors, reminiscent of fresh-squeezed orange juice with a hint of tropical fruit. The exhale carries subtle floral and herbal undertones, adding depth to this smooth and flavorful vape.
Effects
Mimosa is known for its uplifting effects that promote focus, creativity, and motivation. Set a positive tone for the day, enjoy a light body buzz, and stay engaged without feeling weighed down. Perfect for creative work, social gatherings, or simply brightening your mood.
Prominent Terpenes
Limonene – Enhances citrus flavors and promotes an uplifting mood.
Caryophyllene – Adds a subtle spice and contributes to relaxation.
Linalool – Softens the profile with floral and herbal notes.
Humulene – Balances the citrusy brightness with earthy undertones.
Myrcene – Contributes to the strain’s smooth body high.
Pinene – Keeps the high clear and refreshing.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
