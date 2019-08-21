Noir MK Ultra 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

75% Indica, 25% Sativa
Top Notes - Sweet Pine
Bottom Notes - Woody Skunk

Description
MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica cannabis strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain may promote great relief and relaxation.

Flavor Profile
MK Ultra offers a unique flavor with top notes of sweet pine and woody bottom notes. This strain is a great choice for those who enjoy rich, complex flavors.

Effects
Our MK Ultra strain is well-known for its quick onset, its cerebral effects, and bold aroma. This strain is an indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa), and is perfect for those looking to relax without feeling overly sedated.

Similar Strains
Prominent Terpenes
MK Ultra strain is an indica-dominant hybrid with 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. This strain features top notes of sweet pine and woody bottom notes. The combination of Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene, and Pinene provides a deeply relaxing and richly complex experience.
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
- Pinene

About this strain

MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.

About this brand

Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
