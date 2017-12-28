Timeless Vapes
Noir Northern Lights 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
NORTHERN LIGHTS
| 100% Indica, 0% Sativa
Top Notes – Pungent Pine and Spice
Bottom Notes – Wood and Citrus
FINAL FLAVOR NOTES:
Pungent Pine Spice w/ Woody Citrus notes
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
