Noir Orange Crush 0.5g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Orange Crush by Timeless Noir is a Sativa by nature and unlike any Noir Live Resin Terpenes strain that has been introduced thus far.
Orange Crush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
