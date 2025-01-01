About this product
30% Indica, 70% Sativa
Top Notes - Mango and Citrus
Bottom Notes - Gas and Tropical Fruit
Description
Panamango (30% Indica, 70% Sativa) is a standout strain that brings a burst of energy and tropical vibes with every puff. Created from Panama Red and Cinderella 91, Panamango combines the best of both worlds to deliver a lively, focused experience to keep your day moving. Expect a strain that feels as bright as it tastes, perfect for creative work or a sunny afternoon adventure.
Flavor Profile
Panamango’s flavor is led by top notes of juicy mango and citrus, followed by bottom notes of gas and tropical fruit that add depth and richness. This fruit-forward experience stands out from the first inhale to the last. The combination of mango and citrus top notes makes this strain a favorite for those craving a tropical escape in their vape cartridge. Its complex, layered flavor keeps each session exciting and memorable.
Effects
Panamango delivers an energetic, uplifting high that’s ideal for daytime vaping. You may experience an immediate rush of euphoria that enhances focus and motivation. The sativa-leaning effects keep you uplifted and inspired, while the light indica influence helps balance the high without leaving you overly relaxed or sleepy. Great for creative sessions, social activities, or any time you want a flavorful vape cartridge that helps you stay productive and happy.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Earthy, relaxing undertones to round out the flavor and effects
Limonene: Brings citrus brightness and mood-lifting properties
Caryophyllene: Adds spicy, herbal depth and helps balance the experience
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
