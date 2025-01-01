About this product
70% Indica, 30% Sativa
Top Notes - Grape and Citrus
Bottom Notes - Fruit and Wood
A bold hybrid strain with juicy grape flavor.
Description
This indica-dominant strain (70% indica, 30% sativa) offers a balanced profile that leans relaxing without cutting out daytime functionality. Our Planet of the Grapes strain is perfect for winding down after a long day or elevating a late-night hang. Expect that first euphoric lift to hit fast, followed by a wave of body-soothing calm.
Flavor Profile
The flavor on this strain lives up to its name and then some. The opening flavor notes lead with juicy grape and bright citrus notes. On the exhale, you’ll taste earthy chestnut and a hint of chemical funk from the Chem lineage. Expect nothing less than full-bodied, loud flavor from start to finish.
Effects
With its indica-leaning profile, Planet of the Grapes offers well-balanced effects that lean heavy into physical relaxation. Users describe the onset as uplifting, promoting a sociable and euphoric headspace that melts into calm body effects. This strain is a solid option for better sleep or unwinding in general.
Prominent Terpenes
Myrcene: Earthy, herbal, and calming. Known for its relaxing effects.
Caryophyllene: Adds spicy, peppery notes and may support physical ease.
Limonene: Brings citrusy brightness and a mood-lifting edge.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
