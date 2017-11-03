Noir Sour Bubble 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product

100% Indica
Top Notes - Fruit and Pine
Bottom Notes - Herbal and Diesel

Flavor Profile:
With top notes of fruit and pine, middle notes of herbs and diesel, and finishing notes of sweet berry and bubble gum – this strain is incredibly distinctive and complex. Those that enjoy a combination of sweet and earthy flavors will love the flavor profile of Sour Bubble.

Effects:
Sour Bubble gives a balanced high that may uplift your energy and mood. As the effects continue, you may notice deep feelings of relaxation and stress relief. Though it's an Indica, Sour Bubble can boost motivation, enabling a little bit of productivity before sinking into deep relaxation.

About this strain

Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. Sour Bubble is backcrossed 3 times with Bog Bubble.


These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes
Timeless Vapes
Shop products
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
