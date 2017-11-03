About this product
About this strain
Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. Sour Bubble is backcrossed 3 times with Bog Bubble.
These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
