Noir Timewreck 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

70% Sativa, 30% Indica,
Top Notes - Fruit and Lime
Bottom Notes - Sweet and Woody

Flavor Profile
Timewreck contains a complex fusion of notes that awakens the senses. Fruit and lime are among the top notes, while sweet and woodsy undertones are revealed in the bottom notes. Perfectly capturing these notes, every session with Timewreck is delightful because of its delicious, complex flavor profile.

Effects
Timewreck is great for daytime use or artistic work, as it promotes a creative and uplifting buzz while also keeping you at ease. Maximize the benefits of this potent strain with our signature Battery and Flip Case Combo

About this strain

Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
