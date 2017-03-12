Noir Tokyo OG 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Live Resin)

by Timeless Vapes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

80% Indica, 20% Sativa
Top Notes -Diesel and Lemon
Bottom Notes - Pine and Sweet

Description
Noir Tokyo OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that boasts an 80% indica and 20% sativa ratio. Drawing its rich heritage from the iconic OG Kush lineage of Northern California, this strain offers an experience that is deeply satisfying.

Flavor Profile
Tokyo OG is a celebration of flavor, meticulously crafted to captivate your senses from the first inhale. Leading with bold lemon and diesel notes, the flavor notes progress into rich pine, then finishes with a sweet essence.

Effects
Tokyo OG offers an immediate journey into relaxation, a signature quality of its indica dominance, while the sativa component gently uplifts and brightens the experience. Ideal for evening use, this strain is a perfect companion for unwinding, delivering a balanced blend of tranquility and subtle euphoria. Tokyo OG's effects are crafted to soothe the body and mind, making it a versatile choice for those seeking the comforting embrace of indica with a hint of sativa's clarity.

About this strain

Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.

Suggest an edit

