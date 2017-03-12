About this product
About this strain
Tokyo OG, originating from Northern California, is yet another rendition of the famous OG Kush hybrid. This cutting preserves the traditional OG aroma that blends lemon and pine with a distinctive diesel bite. Indica characteristics shine through in this phenotype, offering a dense, chunky bud structure and relaxing effects that help many consumers put to sleep anxiety, pain, and stress. However, novices beware: Tokyo OG oftentimes boasts a staggeringly high THC content that can exacerbate anxiety rather than alleviate it.
Suggest an edit
