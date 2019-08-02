Loading…
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Noir White Fire OG 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Its terpenes lead with notes of grounding pine, fuel, and peppery wood on the exhale.
An Indica-dominant hybrid with live resin terpenes sourced from Northern California.

White Fire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
