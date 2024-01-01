About this product
Timeless Vapes has partnered with brain cancer survivor DJ Stewart for the second annual Shred for the Cure campaign, an initiative to benefit the Head for the Cure Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding in the battle against brain cancer.
DJ Stewart is a skateboarder and brain cancer survivor from Kansas City dedicated to raising awareness for brain cancer and the impact cannabis had in his healing journey. Timeless partnered with Stewart and Kansas City artist John F. Malta in 2023 for Shred for the Cure’s inaugural campaign in Missouri, which raised $13,000 for Head for the Cure. Shred for the Cure returns this year with a fundraising goal of $50,000 across six markets: Arizona, California, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Oklahoma.
From May 15th through June 15th, consumers in these six markets can purchase a new limited-edition Timeless Shred For The Cure flip case and battery combo designed by John F. Malta in which all profits will be donated to Head for the Cure. In addition, Timeless and participating dispensary partners will be making donations directly to Head for the Cure in the states where they are based to ensure maximum impact for their communities.
The Limited-Edition Shred For The Cure Flip Case & Battery Combo is one TV6 power supply and one matching Flip Case. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. This unique case is specifically made to fit the Timeless Vapes TV6 battery when attached to any of our 500mg C-Cell cartridges. The plastic case is 5 inches by 1 inch at its widest. Just slide your Timeless Vapes pen into the case and prepare to Taste the Terps.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
