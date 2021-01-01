About this product

Our Timeless TV6 power supply contains state of the art C-Cell Technology designed in the U.S. using only medical grade materials.



There are no buttons to push or settings to adjust; we’ve taken care of all the details, allowing you to take the perfect puff every time.



You’ll know that the breath-actuated unit is working when the light on the end is illuminated. If the light begins to flash, it’s time to recharge the battery.



The Timeless TV6 charger fits easily onto any USB power adapter (not included).



The signature Timeless TV6 battery measures 8.5 cm tall by 1 cm wide at the base.



Perfect for discreet, on-the-go vaping with a Timeless Flip Case!