About this product
Our cartridges come pre-filled with your flavor of choice. Each Timeless Vapes blend is clinically tested with results consistently averaging 85+/-% THC potency, making it the most powerful cartridge ever offered by Timeless Vapes. We are proud to offer a solvent-free cartridge only containing all natural cannabinoids and terpenes — no additives or fillers, ever!
About this strain
Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Berry Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.