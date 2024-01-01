About this product
Timeless Blackwater OG 1000mg Vape Cartridge (Rest)
About this product
About this strain
Blackwater OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino Purps and SFV OG Kush. Blackwater OG is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackwater OG effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackwater OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and a lack of appetite. Bred by Cali Connection, Blackwater OG features flavors like chemical, blue cheese and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blackwater OG typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackwater OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.