Timeless Cactus Chiller All-in-One 1000mg (Chill)
HybridTHC 23.5%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Cactus Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Cactus Chiller is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cactus Chiller typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cactus Chiller’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cactus Chiller, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
