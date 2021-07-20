About this product
About this strain
Cactus Chiller effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
41% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!