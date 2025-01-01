About this product
Timeless Cold Snap 500mg Vape Cartridge (Rest)
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Cold Snap effects are mostly calming.
Cold Snap potency is higher THC than average.
Cold Snap is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and The Menthol. Cold Snap is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold Snap’s effects include aroused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold Snap when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite and insomnia. Bred by WyEast Farms, Cold Snap features funky flavors like menthol, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cold Snap typically ranges from $25–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold Snap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.