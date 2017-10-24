Timeless GG4 500mg Vape Cartridge (Chill)

by Timeless Vapes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
This award winning hybrid strain is known for its pungent pine and diesel flavor that finishes smoothly with earth and wood notes. Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene are most prominent, and produce a well balanced mind/body experience.

Our cartridges contain 100% botanically derived terpenes. Our solvent-free oil never contains additives, fillers, pesticides, or cutting agents. Only the good stuff – Cannabinoids & Terps.
NO PG. NO PEG. NO MG. NO MCT.

Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Gorilla Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.

Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.

Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.

We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.

Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.

You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
