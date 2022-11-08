About this product
The 2022 Timeless Holiday Box has finally arrived! Get yours today and power through the holiday season with Timeless.
The highly-anticipated 2022 Timeless Holiday Box is truly a holiday must-have. It features special-edition products that can only be found in the holiday box!
Whether you're shopping for yourself, for friends, or for family - our holiday box is the perfect way to discover the Timeless House of Brands for a discounted price! See below for details:
In Arizona: Discover the new and exclusive Timeless Holiday Nog (0.5G), NOIR LA Confidential (0.5G), Tumble Travelers Cherry Pie (0.5G -3pk), 2022 Holiday Flip Case & Battery Combo (0.5G), a chocolate-raspberry 1:1:1 edible from Gron, and a Timeless car freshener.
In Missouri: Discover the new and exclusive Timeless Holiday Nog (0.5G), NOIR LA Confidential (0.5G), 2022 Holiday Flip Case & Battery Combo (0.5G), a chocolate-raspberry 1:1:1 edible from Gron, and a Timeless car freshener.
In Oklahoma: Discover the new and exclusive Timeless Holiday Nog (1G), NOIR LA Confidential (1G), 2022 Holiday Flip Case & Battery Combo (1G), a chocolate-raspberry 1:1:1 edible from Gron, and a Timeless car freshener.
This holiday-exclusive is here for a good time, not a long time - Find yours at the following participating locations for a limited time only!
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.
