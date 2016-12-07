About this product
Timeless Holy Ghost All-in-One 500mg (Chill)
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Holy Ghost is a harmony of attractive genetics that balance the relaxing nature of indicas with sativas’ cerebral activity. Parent strains Satori, Amnesia Haze, Pitbull, and Durban Poison combine to create a pungent blend of diesel and citrus aromas that are enhanced by an earthy exhale of spiced sandalwood. The interplay of sativa and indica genetics relax the body without putting you to sleep, and energize the mind without overstimulation. Holy Ghost is an enjoyable answer when faced with stress or depression.
