About this product
Description
We crafted Starmalade for those who love a bright, uplifting strain with bold flavors. A sativa-dominant hybrid made from Oz Kush and Peach Ringz, this strain brings together sweet marmalade flavor and smooth herbal spice. Starmalade is packed with vibrant citrus notes and a consistent experience you can count on.
Whether you’re keeping your day moving or fueling a creative flow, this strain stays ready. The flavor is what sets Starmalade apart, and it’s one of the boldest flavor-forward strains in the Timeless House of Brands lineup. Available in both Timeless and Tumble
Flavor Profile
Starmalade brings a burst of energy with bright citrus marmalade flavors mixed with herbal spice. Powered by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene, this strain delivers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect companion for creativity or staying active.
Effects
Starmalade promotes clarity, energy, and focus without the weight. This strain is built for people who want to stay uplifted, motivated, and feeling good. You can expect an energetic lift, smooth focus and mental flow, easygoing clarity, and creativity boost
Similar Strains
Fans of Starmalade usually reach for other vape strains that offer strong flavor and balanced effects. Here are three from the Timeless Vapes family worth trying next:
Lemon Faderade – Flavorful with a complex, citrus twist
Jungle Punch – A tropical, fruity strain with bold flavor notes
Papayahuasca – A fruit-forward strain with a calm and creative edge
Prominent Terpenes
Starmalade gets its signature flavor and effects from a standout blend of terpenes. These natural compounds shape everything from the strain’s aroma to how the vape feels and tastes.
Myrcene – Earthy, grounding, and soft
Caryophyllene – Peppery spice with depth
Limonene – Citrus brightness and mental clarity
Pinene – Crisp and piney with a refreshing lift
Ocimene – Adds floral sweetness
Linalool – Rounds it out with smooth, relaxing flavor
At Timeless Vapes, we care about flavor and consistency. That’s why each Starmalade cartridge is made to bring out the full expression of this strain’s terpene profile. Nothing added, nothing lost.
We crafted Starmalade for those who love a bright, uplifting strain with bold flavors. A sativa-dominant hybrid made from Oz Kush and Peach Ringz, this strain brings together sweet marmalade flavor and smooth herbal spice. Starmalade is packed with vibrant citrus notes and a consistent experience you can count on.
Whether you’re keeping your day moving or fueling a creative flow, this strain stays ready. The flavor is what sets Starmalade apart, and it’s one of the boldest flavor-forward strains in the Timeless House of Brands lineup. Available in both Timeless and Tumble
Flavor Profile
Starmalade brings a burst of energy with bright citrus marmalade flavors mixed with herbal spice. Powered by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene, this strain delivers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect companion for creativity or staying active.
Effects
Starmalade promotes clarity, energy, and focus without the weight. This strain is built for people who want to stay uplifted, motivated, and feeling good. You can expect an energetic lift, smooth focus and mental flow, easygoing clarity, and creativity boost
Similar Strains
Fans of Starmalade usually reach for other vape strains that offer strong flavor and balanced effects. Here are three from the Timeless Vapes family worth trying next:
Lemon Faderade – Flavorful with a complex, citrus twist
Jungle Punch – A tropical, fruity strain with bold flavor notes
Papayahuasca – A fruit-forward strain with a calm and creative edge
Prominent Terpenes
Starmalade gets its signature flavor and effects from a standout blend of terpenes. These natural compounds shape everything from the strain’s aroma to how the vape feels and tastes.
Myrcene – Earthy, grounding, and soft
Caryophyllene – Peppery spice with depth
Limonene – Citrus brightness and mental clarity
Pinene – Crisp and piney with a refreshing lift
Ocimene – Adds floral sweetness
Linalool – Rounds it out with smooth, relaxing flavor
At Timeless Vapes, we care about flavor and consistency. That’s why each Starmalade cartridge is made to bring out the full expression of this strain’s terpene profile. Nothing added, nothing lost.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Description
We crafted Starmalade for those who love a bright, uplifting strain with bold flavors. A sativa-dominant hybrid made from Oz Kush and Peach Ringz, this strain brings together sweet marmalade flavor and smooth herbal spice. Starmalade is packed with vibrant citrus notes and a consistent experience you can count on.
Whether you’re keeping your day moving or fueling a creative flow, this strain stays ready. The flavor is what sets Starmalade apart, and it’s one of the boldest flavor-forward strains in the Timeless House of Brands lineup. Available in both Timeless and Tumble
Flavor Profile
Starmalade brings a burst of energy with bright citrus marmalade flavors mixed with herbal spice. Powered by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene, this strain delivers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect companion for creativity or staying active.
Effects
Starmalade promotes clarity, energy, and focus without the weight. This strain is built for people who want to stay uplifted, motivated, and feeling good. You can expect an energetic lift, smooth focus and mental flow, easygoing clarity, and creativity boost
Similar Strains
Fans of Starmalade usually reach for other vape strains that offer strong flavor and balanced effects. Here are three from the Timeless Vapes family worth trying next:
Lemon Faderade – Flavorful with a complex, citrus twist
Jungle Punch – A tropical, fruity strain with bold flavor notes
Papayahuasca – A fruit-forward strain with a calm and creative edge
Prominent Terpenes
Starmalade gets its signature flavor and effects from a standout blend of terpenes. These natural compounds shape everything from the strain’s aroma to how the vape feels and tastes.
Myrcene – Earthy, grounding, and soft
Caryophyllene – Peppery spice with depth
Limonene – Citrus brightness and mental clarity
Pinene – Crisp and piney with a refreshing lift
Ocimene – Adds floral sweetness
Linalool – Rounds it out with smooth, relaxing flavor
At Timeless Vapes, we care about flavor and consistency. That’s why each Starmalade cartridge is made to bring out the full expression of this strain’s terpene profile. Nothing added, nothing lost.
We crafted Starmalade for those who love a bright, uplifting strain with bold flavors. A sativa-dominant hybrid made from Oz Kush and Peach Ringz, this strain brings together sweet marmalade flavor and smooth herbal spice. Starmalade is packed with vibrant citrus notes and a consistent experience you can count on.
Whether you’re keeping your day moving or fueling a creative flow, this strain stays ready. The flavor is what sets Starmalade apart, and it’s one of the boldest flavor-forward strains in the Timeless House of Brands lineup. Available in both Timeless and Tumble
Flavor Profile
Starmalade brings a burst of energy with bright citrus marmalade flavors mixed with herbal spice. Powered by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene, this strain delivers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect companion for creativity or staying active.
Effects
Starmalade promotes clarity, energy, and focus without the weight. This strain is built for people who want to stay uplifted, motivated, and feeling good. You can expect an energetic lift, smooth focus and mental flow, easygoing clarity, and creativity boost
Similar Strains
Fans of Starmalade usually reach for other vape strains that offer strong flavor and balanced effects. Here are three from the Timeless Vapes family worth trying next:
Lemon Faderade – Flavorful with a complex, citrus twist
Jungle Punch – A tropical, fruity strain with bold flavor notes
Papayahuasca – A fruit-forward strain with a calm and creative edge
Prominent Terpenes
Starmalade gets its signature flavor and effects from a standout blend of terpenes. These natural compounds shape everything from the strain’s aroma to how the vape feels and tastes.
Myrcene – Earthy, grounding, and soft
Caryophyllene – Peppery spice with depth
Limonene – Citrus brightness and mental clarity
Pinene – Crisp and piney with a refreshing lift
Ocimene – Adds floral sweetness
Linalool – Rounds it out with smooth, relaxing flavor
At Timeless Vapes, we care about flavor and consistency. That’s why each Starmalade cartridge is made to bring out the full expression of this strain’s terpene profile. Nothing added, nothing lost.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
Notice a problem?Report this item