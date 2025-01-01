Description

We crafted Starmalade for those who love a bright, uplifting strain with bold flavors. A sativa-dominant hybrid made from Oz Kush and Peach Ringz, this strain brings together sweet marmalade flavor and smooth herbal spice. Starmalade is packed with vibrant citrus notes and a consistent experience you can count on.



Whether you’re keeping your day moving or fueling a creative flow, this strain stays ready. The flavor is what sets Starmalade apart, and it’s one of the boldest flavor-forward strains in the Timeless House of Brands lineup. Available in both Timeless and Tumble



Flavor Profile

Starmalade brings a burst of energy with bright citrus marmalade flavors mixed with herbal spice. Powered by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene, this strain delivers an uplifting experience, making it the perfect companion for creativity or staying active.



Effects

Starmalade promotes clarity, energy, and focus without the weight. This strain is built for people who want to stay uplifted, motivated, and feeling good. You can expect an energetic lift, smooth focus and mental flow, easygoing clarity, and creativity boost



Similar Strains

Fans of Starmalade usually reach for other vape strains that offer strong flavor and balanced effects. Here are three from the Timeless Vapes family worth trying next:

Lemon Faderade – Flavorful with a complex, citrus twist

Jungle Punch – A tropical, fruity strain with bold flavor notes

Papayahuasca – A fruit-forward strain with a calm and creative edge



Prominent Terpenes

Starmalade gets its signature flavor and effects from a standout blend of terpenes. These natural compounds shape everything from the strain’s aroma to how the vape feels and tastes.

Myrcene – Earthy, grounding, and soft

Caryophyllene – Peppery spice with depth

Limonene – Citrus brightness and mental clarity

Pinene – Crisp and piney with a refreshing lift

Ocimene – Adds floral sweetness

Linalool – Rounds it out with smooth, relaxing flavor



At Timeless Vapes, we care about flavor and consistency. That’s why each Starmalade cartridge is made to bring out the full expression of this strain’s terpene profile. Nothing added, nothing lost.



