Timeless Sweet Island Skunk All-in-One 1000mg (Energy)
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.
