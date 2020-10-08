Pineapple Express Chill Cartridge 1g
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.