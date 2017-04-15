About this product
About this strain
Wet Dream, also known as "Wet Dreams," is native to San Diego, California. Wet Dream is a sativa-dominant cross between Blue Dream and OB Haze (Ocean Beach Haze). While its ever-so appealing name might lead you to believe this strain is best for late night indulgence, the upbeat jolt of energy Wet Dream provides is favored by many for daytime use. Its uplifting cerebral effects are ushered in by a spicy lemongrass aroma and a woody pine flavor. While Haze hybrids tend to induce racing euphoria that can be a bit jarring for some, the Blue Dream genetics bring a mellow, relaxing quality to the experience to help curb stress and anxiety.
