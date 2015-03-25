About this product
Myrcene and Linalool promote a sense of calm and relaxation. The taste of pine, wood, and herbs are present on inhale, and finishes with a sweet berry exhale.
Through our unique tumbling process, we combine freshly ground whole flower, distilled THC, Timeless Terpenes, and pure THCA diamonds into a high potency joint that is consistent from start to finish, enhancing the profile and effects with evenly coated flower. With the addition of THCA diamonds to Tumble, we offer a higher potency, smoother-burning, and flavorful joint. Tumble's infusion process eliminates the need to spray, glue, or dip our joints in cannabinoids, ensuring high quality products that help our customers reach their desired summit.
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles.
We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience.
Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy.
You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.