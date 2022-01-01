TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.