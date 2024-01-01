24 Pre-Rolls Total: 8 of each variety Sativa, Hybrid, Indica
Sativa: Dragonfruit Diesel Hybrid: White Runtz Indica: Lava Cake
Discover the perfect balance to your day with the TKO Variety Pre-Roll Pack. This 24-count pack offers a carefully curated selection of premium pre-rolls, featuring an exquisite mix of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. Whether you're looking to start your morning with an energizing boost, unwind after a long day, or find that ideal middle ground, our variety pack has you covered.
Each pre-roll is expertly crafted using high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and consistent experience every time. With an equal distribution of Sativa for creativity and focus, Indica for relaxation and tranquility, and Hybrid for a harmonious blend, you can tailor your experience to any moment of your day.
Perfect for both connoisseurs and those new to cannabis, the TKO Variety Pre-Roll Pack offers a convenient and versatile way to enjoy the full spectrum of effects that cannabis has to offer. Elevate your day, find your balance, and experience the difference with TKO.
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016