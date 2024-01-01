Sativa: Tickled Peach



Hybrid: 1993 OG



Indica: Gods Breath



Discover the perfect balance to your day with the TKO Variety Pre-Roll Pack. This 24-count pack offers a carefully curated selection of premium pre-rolls, featuring an exquisite mix of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. Whether you're looking to start your morning with an energizing boost, unwind after a long day, or find that ideal middle ground, our variety pack has you covered.



Each pre-roll is expertly crafted using high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and consistent experience every time. With an equal distribution of Sativa for creativity and focus, Indica for relaxation and tranquility, and Hybrid for a harmonious blend, you can tailor your experience to any moment of your day.



Perfect for both connoisseurs and those new to cannabis, the TKO Variety Pre-Roll Pack offers a convenient and versatile way to enjoy the full spectrum of effects that cannabis has to offer. Elevate your day, find your balance, and experience the difference with TKO.

