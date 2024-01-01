Simplify your day with the TKO Mini Variety Pre-Roll Pack, a perfectly balanced trio designed to meet your every mood. This 3-count pack features one expertly rolled Sativa, one Indica, and one Hybrid pre-roll, offering you a versatile selection to enhance your daily routine.



Start your morning with the uplifting energy of Sativa, perfect for boosting creativity and focus. As the day winds down, reach for the calming Indica to help you relax and unwind. For those in-between moments, the Hybrid pre-roll provides a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds.



Crafted with premium cannabis flower, each pre-roll delivers a smooth, consistent burn, ensuring an exceptional experience from the first puff to the last. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, the TKO Mini Variety Pre-Roll Pack is the ideal way to explore the full range of effects, all in one convenient package.



Find your perfect balance with TKO, and make every moment of your day just right.

