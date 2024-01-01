Sativa: Laughing Gas



Hybrid: Grapes & Cream



Indica: Snozzberry Lemonade



Elevate your daily routine with the TKO Balanced Variety Pre-Roll Pack. This 9-count pack is thoughtfully curated to provide the perfect trio of experiences, offering three premium pre-rolls each of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. Whether you're looking to kickstart your day, unwind in the evening, or find the perfect middle ground, this pack has everything you need.



Begin your day with the invigorating effects of Sativa, designed to boost creativity, energy, and focus. As the day transitions, switch to the balanced Hybrid pre-rolls, which offer a harmonious blend of relaxation and stimulation, ideal for those in-between moments. When it’s time to relax and let go, the Indica pre-rolls provide a soothing, calming experience to help you wind down and find peace.



Each pre-roll is crafted from top-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth, consistent burn and a satisfying experience every time. The TKO Balanced Variety Pre-Roll Pack is perfect for those who appreciate versatility and want to tailor their cannabis experience to their mood and needs throughout the day.



Find your balance, stay centered, and enjoy the full spectrum of cannabis with TKO.

